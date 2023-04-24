"Are you serious?" - Veteran on WWE legend possibly returning to face Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a possible match between RAW Superstar Seth Rollins and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Messiah is one of WWE's biggest stars today, who commands the utmost respect from the audience for his work inside the ring. No matter who he faces, be it a legend like Edge or a rookie like Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, Rollins always puts up a memorable showing, irrespective of the opponent.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly facing Seth Rollins. Vince Russo didn't seem too excited about the prospect, saying he couldn't imagine watching Austin just standing as the crowd sang Rollins' theme for several minutes.

"Bro, you think Austin is gonna stand there in the ring for 15 minutes while these guys idiots are going (chanting Rollins' theme song)? Are you serious? Picture that, bro," said Vince Russo (7:46 - 7:58)

Seth Rollins will face Omos at Backlash 2023

Amid the build-up to Backlash 2023, WWE announced a match between Rollins and Omos for the show, a seemingly random put-together bout. Since the duo hasn't come face-to-face yet, fans were perplexed by the announcement.

However, this could be another opportunity for Seth Rollins to prove just how reliable a workhorse he is for WWE. Considering The Nigerian Giant is still inexperienced, the onus would be on The Messiah to guide him.

Viewers can expect the two competitors to interact on this week's RAW to hype their upcoming clash. As for who will come up on top, Rollins has been on a tear in recent months and could continue his winning ways at the event.

