WWE veteran thinks Tony Khan is looking to book popular AEW star as the next Stone Cold Steve Austin

According to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, Tony Khan seems to be working on building one of his top AEW stars as the modern-day version of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The star in question is former world champion Hangman Adam Page.

Last week's Dynamite ended as the former AEW World Champion rushed to the ring to save Kenny Omega from The Blackpool Combat Club. Earlier in the night, The Young Bucks were attacked by masked men and were taken to the hospital, and Page went with them in the ambulance.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran reacted to Page's return from the hospital and the last segment of Dynamite.

He believes Tony Khan wants to build the former AEW World Champion as the next Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“I swear to God, now they think he’s Stone Cold Steve Austin. You can tell Tony loved RAW on Monday nights in 1998. Because, here comes this f*****g, empty-headed dip-s**t, that’s never done a thing in a wrestling business and now he thinks he’s Stone Cold Steve Austin. And not only does he walk in the arena carrying a board but they still have to play his music, he’s on camera coming into the back of the arena, and then they still have to play his music for him to come out,” Jim Cornette said. [11:24 - 11:55]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette criticized AEW's booking decision

At the end of last week's Dynamite, Don Callis took a fake bump and convinced The Cleaner that Page had attacked him. Omega seemingly trusted him and thus walked away with Callis, while Hangman Adam Page stood alone in the ring.

During the podcast, the WWE veteran spoke about how the show ended and felt this was not a good story.

"Hangnail j**ks away from Don and Don takes a purposeful fake bump, a phantom bump next to Kenny on the mat and then Kenny gets up, mad at Page and yell at him like, ‘Why’d you hit my manager?’ Oh for f***s sake, we know he’s an idiot, but all he has to do is watch television. So now it’s going to be Kenny wants to do what’s right, but Don’s in his ear. And Hangnail will probably be instrumental in getting his head right or whatever,” noted Cornette. [12:20 - 12:52]

It is to be noted that the week prior, The Elite came to the aid of Page, forcing former WWE Champion Jon Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club to retreat.

