Shane McMahon allegedly asked WWE legend to make in-ring return after 11 years to face him

Shane McMahon called WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan earlier this year and offered him a singles match, as per the latter's comments.

Hogan last wrestled in a WWE ring in 2006. He won a singles match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006. It has been more than a decade since The Hulkster stepped foot in a ring.

Hogan recently made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He revealed that Shane McMahon had a chat with him earlier this year in regards to a possible match pitting the duo:

"He [Shane] goes 'Hey! You got one more in you, old man?' I said 'Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother ... What do you want to do?' He said 'All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring, and I'll come to you.' I said 'Well right now, my back needs a little more work. But that's something we can talk about next year.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Shane McMahon ended up facing The Miz at WrestleMania 39

McMahon made his big surprise return at WrestleMania 39. He faced former WWE Champion The Miz in an impromptu match at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, the WWE veteran suffered a torn quad during the match and was immediately taken backstage. The Miz then faced Snoop Dogg and lost to the American rapper in less than three minutes.

Hogan is almost 70 years old and way past his prime. Him getting into the ring with a 53-year-old McMahon would possibly have led to a massive disaster. Thankfully, Hogan declined Shane's offer.

Shane McMahon has been recovering from his quad injury pretty well. He occasionally shares videos on his official Instagram handle, showing his progress. It remains to be seen if he will make a return to the ring after he fully heals.

What would have been your reaction to a McMahon vs Hogan match in 2023?

