What does WWE legend Hulk Hogan's daughter do?

Hulk Hogan is one of the most iconic and well-known WWE legends. Despite his reputation, Brooke Hogan only showed short interest in the sport and decided to take her skills elsewhere.

At a young age, Brooke Ellen Bollea showed interest in sports. In high school, she took gymnastics and joined the cheerleading squad at Clearwater Center Catholic High School. In addition, she also took dance, voice, and piano lessons for a year at the school. Despite all this, she decided to enter the music industry.

At only 14, she started working on her first album, and in 2006, her debut album Undiscovered was released. The album sold 127,000 copies in the United States. Her second album, The Redemption, was released in 2009 and only sold 15,000 copies.

Besides music, Brooke also showed interest with mainstream media. As a spin-off from Hulk Hogan's TV series Hogan Knows Best, the 34-year-old starred in two seasons of Brooke Knows Best from 2008-2009.

This time around, it looks like she has decided to take up a new path. In December 2021, Brooke shared that she had started an AirBnB design company in Nashville.

The company has been in operation for a few years named @bbdesignsbybrooke. However, it looks like she's not finished with her music career, as hinted on her Twitter account which states new music is coming soon.

Brooke Hogan appeared once in WWE for Hulk Hogan and Randy Orton's feud

The 34-year-old may have a lot of ventures, but she still made time to try her hand at wrestling.

Compared to her IMPACT run, which lasted for a year (2012-2013), where she appeared as an on-screen personality and backstage consultant, her run in WWE wasn't that long.

Brooke only appeared once in WWE on the July 15, 2006 episode of Saturday Night's Main Event. Randy Orton, who was feuding with Hulk Hogan at the time, flirted with her daughter before he delivered an RKO to the legend in the parking lot.

For now, it looks like Brooke has already closed the door on appearing at any more wrestling events to focus on her business.

