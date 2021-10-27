Hulk Hogan gave WWE legend permission to date his daughter; why Brooke Hogan ended things

Brooke Hogan has revealed that her father, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, once gave Bubba Ray Dudley permission to date her.

During their time together in TNA, Bubba Ray Dudley (then known as Bully Ray) married Brooke Hogan as part of an on-screen storyline. In real life, Brooke thought Bubba was “super nice and funny and really cool,” so she agreed to go on a date with him.

Speaking on Hollywood Raw, Brooke said she stopped dating Bubba when she found out he was also dating fellow TNA star Velvet Sky.

“So we went on a couple of dates and I think he was still dating Velvet Sky, I’m not really sure. So I did not know that at the time, but I definitely did not get the… I think the vibes… I put two and two together and I was like, ‘Hmm, I’m just going to remove myself from the situation right now,’” Brooke said.

Bubba Ray Dudley confirmed on The Opie and Anthony Show in 2014 that he once had an off-air relationship with Brooke Hogan (H/T WrestlingNewsCo). The WWE legend is now engaged to Velvet Sky.

Brooke Hogan’s current relationship with Bubba Ray Dudley

Brooke Hogan said she did not plan to date a wrestler, but she thought Bubba Ray Dudley was talented and had a good personality.

Asked if she still speaks to Bubba, Brooke said they are “cordial” and he occasionally sends her text messages.

“We’re totally cordial,” she added. “He’ll text me once in a blue moon and I’ll just be like, ‘Hmm, maybe I won’t answer.’”

Brooke now runs her own Airbnb interior design business. She is also due to release a new song, “Better,” on October 31.

