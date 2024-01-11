AJ Styles is back on WWE programming with a vengeance. He and other top stars such as Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and even The Rock, want either The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, or the man in possession of the belt, Roman Reigns.

The last time Styles got to tussle with Reigns was back in 2016. The duo's rivlary is cited as one of the best of WWE's poster boy pre-Tribal Chief Era. It was also after the company noticed the veteran's ability to entertain at an elite level while working with Reigns, that they awarded him with a world title run later that year.

The O.C. may have had issues with their leader ever since he resurfaced on SmackDown. It appears The Phenomenal One wants to move on as a singles competitor on his way to re-establishing himself as the top champion of the roster. Be that as it may, Mia Yim wants Styles to win the upcoming fatal four-way battle at the Royal Rumble.

When the topic of discussion became AJ Styles on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Mia Yim did not shy away from calling herself a huge fan of the Phenomenal One and revealed that she is backing him no matter what:

"Well, I'm a ride or die AJ so I am rooting for him. Regardless of what the percentage rate is of him winning, to me, he's going to win. I respect the other men... Maybe not The Bloodline. But, at the end of the day, AJ is going to win, and I know he is going to be a champion again soon," affirmed Mia Yim. [From 28:32 to 28:54]

She concluded by stating that regardless of what is happening inside the O.C. family, she will always root for AJ Styles and The Good Brothers. Mia Yim also jokingly added that she is waiting for a hug from The Phenomenal One.

AJ Styles last held the WWE Championship five years ago, for 371 days

The last thing anyone would have expected is that the indie darling, a TNA original, AJ Styles, would win the top prize of Vince McMahon's wrestling promotion. But that is precisely what happened in 2016. His first reign culminated in the remarkable one-on-one match with John Cena at Royal Rumble the following year.

The next time Styles won the belt was in late 2017, when he ended Jinder Mahal's dream run. He went on to defend it over a full year against the likes of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, and Samoa Joe, before finally dropping it to Daniel Bryan (AEW's Bryan Danielson).

At Royal Rumble on January 27, AJ Styles is not only looking to win his third world title in the global juggernaut, but also to break The Tribal Chief's record-setting reign. The bout will also feature Randy Orton and LA Knight.

