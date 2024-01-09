WWE star drops a message to AJ Styles and The Good Brothers

Some have voiced displeasure over how The O.C. has been booked on WWE programming in the last eight years. This is owing to their push often abruptly ending without a payoff and the lack of a remarkable rivalry involving the group.

In late 2023, AJ Styles returned to television with a purpose. He is gunning for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, currently in possession of Roman Reigns.

While The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, have not been featured on TV of late, "Michin" Mia Yim shined in the biggest opportunity she has received yet on the main roster, albeit in a losing effort. The 34-year-old contended for IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. On Instagram earlier today, she shared a post tagging AJ Styles, Gallows, and Anderson.

Check it out below:

"When the Baby Sister walks in knowing she’s untouchable because her big brothers got her back 😂😂😂"

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 27, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns will face each other in a Fatal-Four Way with the latter's titles up for grabs.

Triple H is the man behind AJ Styles' WWE signing

While speaking to Inside The Ropes last year ahead of the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins in Saudi Arabia, AJ Styles touched on his relationship with Vince McMahon and Triple H.

According to The Phenomenal One, there was not much of a difference when it comes to talent after McMahon left and Triple H took over the creative department. He also disclosed that it was The Game that brought him to WWE:

"I talked to [Terry Taylor] first... but Triple H was the one who got the ball rolling," Styles recalled. "I don't feel like it's that much of a switch," Styles admitted, "Whether it's Triple H or it's Vince McMahon, the orders are coming down from them and I want to make sure they get what they want." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The former WWE Champion added:

"Wrestling is my job and I love my job, but it's not my life," Styles explained, "My family [is] what my life revolves around."

Styles wanted a one-on-one contest against The King of Kings at WrestleMania, but it ultimately did not materialize. However, the two got to team up before Triple H was forced to retire following a health scare.

In June 2019, Triple H teamed up with The O.C. to take on Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and then United States Champion Samoa Joe in an eight-man tag team match at a live event in Japan.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.