"I didn’t get him" - Former WWE Champion says he wanted to face Triple H at WrestleMania

AJ Styles has named Triple H as one of the major stars that he wanted to face at WrestleMania.

The Phenomenal One retired The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 and took on 'The Rated-R Superstar' Edge at this year's event. Another WWE Hall of Famer he has expressed interest in sharing the ring with at The Show of Shows is Shawn Michaels. The RAW star even persuaded WWE to make The Showstopper an offer.

According to Fightful Select, the last name that AJ Styles pitched to have a match at WrestleMania was against Triple H, but it didn't come to fruition. He added that he wants to have a few more memorable matches before calling it quits.

"Well, the last person I tried was Triple H. I didn’t get him. I don’t know who the next guy is or if there will be another one. Now we’ve got the younger talent coming up. Maybe I’m the match that they would like to have. I would like to have some good ones before I retire. Who knows? I don’t know who’s going to be next. None of us do. We’ll just have to see what happens," said Styles.

Triple H had a farewell at WrestleMania 38 after announcing his retirement

The Game has been a part of WWE for nearly three decades, and during his career, he has held multiple world titles and headlined countless events. He's shared the ring with many notable stars such as The Rock, Steve Austin, John Cena and The Undertaker.

His last WrestleMania match was in 2019, where he defeated Batista in a No Holds Barred match. It was also The Animal's last match in WWE. The Cerebral Assassin was hospitalized in 2021 after suffering a cardiac event. In March this year, he publicly announced his retirement from the in-ring competition.

At WrestleMania 38 Night Two, he opened the show by thanking the WWE Universe and left his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring. He's currently the head of the creative team and EVP of Talent Relations.

Who would you like to see face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below!

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far