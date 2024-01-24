With rumors swirling, John Cena names the city he would like to retire in

Rumors have been running amok regarding one of the greatest superstars in WWE history, John Cena. The Leader of the Cenation, who is now 46 years of age, is reportedly considering retirement and has spoken about it in depth in recent interviews. This has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy, as they now ponder when Cena will choose to hang up his wrestling gear.

But while Cena himself does not know the timing (and opponent) of his final match, he does know the venue where he would love to hang up his boots. Speaking on BBC's The One Show, the former World Champion spoke fondly about the city of London. John claimed that he has long been an advocate of having WrestleMania in the British capital and believes that WWE's UK fans are the best in the world.

“I've been an active advocate for London to be the host of WrestleMania, and a lot of people think when I go out in the middle of the ring and I say that it is just for the local moment like, 'We're the show and we want to make the show happy.' Fans in the UK, WWE fans, they’re the best & fans in London specifically, they will let you know how they feel & I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent but if I could choose a venue it’d be the O2 in London,” said John Cena.

London is an interesting choice on Cena's part. But if the Stamford-based promotion plans on fulfilling his wishes, then he would have to derail his retirement for a few years. After all, the next few WrestleManias are likely to be held on American soil.

That said, Cena will always be a part of the WWE family. Whether he retires in the United States or overseas, he will always be a legend through and through.

The WWE Universe would love for John Cena to have his final match against Randy Orton

Regardless of where John Cena has his retirement match, the WWE Universe is really only interested in one thing: Who will Cena face in his farewell match? Well, over the last few days, several names have been thrown around, but there is one superstar fans consider to be the perfect opponent.

On X, the WWE Universe strongly believes that The Legend Killer, Randy Orton is the one who should retire Cena. The two had one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history during their prime. Recently, on an episode of WWE: The Bump, Orton also expressed his desire to face his long-time on-screen rival for a World Title bout at Wrestlemania in the forseable future.

A match between The Viper and John Cena would surely stir up a lot of fond memories, both for fans and the Leader of Cenation himself. And irrespective of the result, it would definately prove to be fairytale end to a storied career and rivalry.

Which WWE Superstar shoud face John Cena in the latters' retirement match? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

