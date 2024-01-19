Randy Orton to retire John Cena at WrestleMania? Ideal dream match scenario explored

The recent episode of WWE's The Bump featuring Randy Orton has sparked the possibility of a dream clash in the Stamford-based promotion. For those who might not know, the Viper, upon his appearance on the show, disclosed his dream opponent by stating that he wanted to have a showdown with John Cena.

Not only this, but The Legend Killer also revealed that he had never faced Cena in a singles match at WrestleMania and wanted to have a title bout in their first-time-ever showdown. He also clarified that he is still dreaming of this match and not making any promise for the fulfillment of the same.

One of the potential dream scenarios that might unfold could see the Apex Predator retiring the Cenation Leader in their WrestleMania clash. The probable booking might see Cena and Orton on the horizon of winning the record-breaking 17th world title and eventually facing each other.

Expand Tweet

This might result in a Career vs. Title match where Orton will finally win the championship, ultimately leading to Cena's retirement as he lost in that match. One of the major reasons behind this potential result materializing is Randy Orton already declared to stay in this business for the upcoming 5-10 years.

However, on the other hand, The Cenation Leader has already teased his retirement on various occasions, making The Viper a perfect candidate to become the record-breaking 17-time world champion.

Notably, Orton only possesses the 14-time world champion and is still two world titles away from achieving the feat of 16-time world champion, which The Cenation Leader has already done.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see whether John Cena and Randy Orton will have a future WrestleMania showdown.

Randy Orton has the chance to become a 15-time world champion at Royal Rumble 2024

On the road to WrestleMania 40, Randy Orton can become a 15-time world champion in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Heading toward the Premium Live Event, the next edition of SmackDown will also see a contract signing between Orton, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

Initially, the Apex Predator had intended for a singles showdown against the Tribal Chief as he was seeking vengeance for a previous assault from the Bloodline. However, it later became a multi-man match.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming edition of the Friday Night Show will be engaging to watch what will happen when these four stars are in the same ring before their showdown at Royal Rumble.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here