"Hugging it out at the end" - Fans are convinced John Cena would face a legendary rival in his WWE retirement match

John Cena is one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots but it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before he officially calls it quits on his storied career. Fans believe whenever The Leader of Cenation chooses to have his final match, it must be against his arch-rival of many years, and fellow legend, Randy Orton.

John Cena has slowed down on his wrestling career owing to his hectic Hollywood schedule. Though he made several appearances in WWE during the actor's strike last year, he's now again caught up with his acting commitments.

In a recent interview, Cena even candidly spoke about how his days as a wrestler were numbered, and that he wanted to contribute to WWE in a non-wrestling capacity in the future. As expected, his comments became the talk of the town, with many on social media discussing his impending retirement.

A few fans believe that whenever Cena chooses to walk away into the sunset, his final opponent must be Randy Orton, with whom he has had a number of classics over the last two decades. Check out some of those reactions below:

Randy Orton also wants a match against John Cena

On his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Viper opened up about how he was eyeing a couple of more world championships before he retired for good.

If that wasn't enough, Randy Orton also mentioned that he wanted to share a ring with John Cena at WrestleMania down the line for the world title, as despite a storied rivalry, they had never clashed at The Show of Shows one on one.

"A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I'm fighting Cena, at WrestleMania, for the title," said Orton.

One can only imagine the level of hysteria a possible match between Orton and Cena could generate if it were to go down at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

For now, however, The Viper is focused on Royal Rumble 2024, where he challenges Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a four-way match, also featuring AJ Styles and LA Knight.

Do you think Randy Orton vs. John Cena would make for a memorable WrestleMania encounter? When do you think Cena would eventually retire from the wrestling business? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

