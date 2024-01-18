What are John Cena’s retirement plans? The wrestling legend discloses potential clues on life after WWE

John Cena teased his retirement following his match against Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Cenation leader took 15 Samoan Spikes from The Enforcer at the Saudi premium live event. The veteran recently provided a little bit of an update on his retirement plans.

Cena spoke with PEOPLE for a new interview. The 16-time World Champion revealed that he’s trying to figure out when to hang up his boots and that he’d like to be a mentor to the young talent after he’s done with the company.

“I turned 47 this past year and I don't have much time left in the WWE... You know, I'm trying to figure out when to close that chapter."

Cena has taken on a part-time role with the company since he left for Hollywood several years ago. The 46-year-old superstar last had a match on WWE television on the December 30, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if he'll return to the squared circle this year.

Which WWE legend talked about facing John Cena at WrestleMania?

John Cena had many iconic rivalries during his full-time tenure with WWE. The GOAT squared off against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Edge, Triple H, Randy Orton, and The Rock during the height of his popularity.

Speaking of Randy Orton, the Viper recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, wherein he stated that he’d like to revisit his rivalry with John Cena at WrestleMania.

“I’ve never wrestled John at WrestleMania in a singles match. We had some wars back in the day. Being able to revisit that after all this time, I think it’s not something that only I would want, I think the fans want it too,” Orton said.

Expand Tweet

Orton will be seen this Friday on SmackDown when he puts pen to paper for the fatal four-way Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match also involving Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2024.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here