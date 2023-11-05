Did John Cena just confirm retirement after WWE Crown Jewel? His latest social media post hints at it

John Cena had teased his retirement in the lead-up to WWE Crown Jewel. The 16-time World Champion failed to grab his first televised win since 2018 as he lost to Solo Sikoa at the ongoing premium live event. Cena just might’ve confirmed his retirement after the match.

John Cena took to Instagram after his match at WWE Crown Jewel to post his reaction. The 46-year-old posted a picture of David Beckham from his retirement match with PSG in 2013 – implying his departure from the squared circle for good.

Cena dominated early goings of the match, using his veteran instincts to keep Solo Sikoa at arm’s length. However, the Enforcer of The Bloodline proved to be too much for the multi-time world champion and used the vicious Samoan Spike to seal the GOAT’s fate.

For those who may not have watched, Cena took multiple Samoan Spikes to the throat in the closing moments of the match. The Superstar had lost half of his voice due to the brutal move on the October 27, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

What happened after John Cena lost his match at WWE Crown Jewel?

John Cena had promised to put away Solo Sikoa in the lead-up to WWE Crown Jewel. The Cenation leader had put away multiple members of The Bloodline during the past 20 years, but failed to do the same to Solo Sikoa.

After losing his match, Cena sat in the ring as the crowd in the sold-out Mohammed Abdu Arena gave the GOAT a standing ovation. The former WWE Champion then exited the ring as Michael Cole said the WWE Universe may have witnessed the last of Cena inside the ring.

It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns will react to his bitter opponent’s presumable departure from the squared circle next Friday on SmackDown.

