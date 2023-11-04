What happened to John Cena's voice on SmackDown? Possible reason for his condition and more

John Cena showed up on the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel. The GOAT arrived to confront Solo Sikoa a week after he was destroyed by The Bloodline’s Enforcer with a Samoan Spike. Fans who watched the segment might be wondering what happened to John Cena’s voice.

Michael Cole explained Cena lost half of his voice due to the Samoan Spike he got hit with last week on SmackDown. Paul Heyman had warned the 16-time World Champion that Solo would take away his voice during their segment in the lead-up to Crown Jewel.

Despite not being at his one hundred percent, Cena proceeded to destroy Solo Sikoa on the mic. The GOAT told the Enforcer he only needed half of his voice and 90 seconds to destroy him on the mic.

The pair didn’t get into a brawl like they did on the blue brand last week. John Cena simply walked away after cutting his promo on Solo Sikoa tonight. It remains to be seen which of the two stars will walk out as the winner this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Who else has hit John Cena with Samoan Spike?

Solo Sikoa isn’t the first member of the legendary Anoa'i family to take Cena out with the infamous Samoan Spike. The Enforcer adopted the move from his late uncle Umaga, who had many legendary battles with The Cenation Leader.

Umaga had the Samoan Spike as his finisher, and he used the move to take out many legends of the business such as Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair. The Samoan Bulldozer feuded with Cena over the WWE Championship between 2006 and 2007.

The pair had an extremely brutal Last Man Standing at the 2007 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Umaga brutalized Cena with his offense, but Big Match John managed to come out as the last man standing.

