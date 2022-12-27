WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently opened up about who suggested that he add the Samoan Spike to his arsenal.

The move was first used by one of the most dominant Samoan wrestlers in WWE history, Umaga. Part of the legendary Anoa'i family, the Samoan Bulldozer ran roughshod in the company in mid-to-late 2000s, even winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Umaga was the brother of Hall of Famer Rikishi and uncle to his sons The Usos and Sikoa. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has been using his uncle's signature move as an homage to the late, great wrestler.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, The Usos' little brother revealed that Triple H approached him about using the Samoan Spike as a finisher.

"Put him out of commission and as a finisher. It will definitely be one of my finishers now moving forward. The idea came from Hunter [Triple H]. Hunter pulled me aside. I think it was Paul Heyman’s idea, too, so Hunter wanted to run it by me. He goes, ‘I know your uncle was a big part of your guys’ family. I know what he meant to you guys. I wanted to ask you if you would be OK using the spike?" he said.

Solo Sikoa added that he was initially hesitant about using the move, but as it was close to his anniversary, he thought that using the move to put Riddle down on the December 5 episode of RAW would be a good idea.

Solo Sikoa wants to face Rey Mysterio inside a WWE ring

Solo Sikoa has revealed his desire to face Rey Mysterio in the squared circle.

The 29-year-old has impressed many in his short time with WWE. Having signed with the company in 2021, he spent a few months in NXT before debuting on the main roster at September's Clash at the Castle premium live event, helping Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event against Drew McIntyre.

Since then, Solo has acted as an enforcer for The Bloodline, with him also having impressive showings in matches against the likes of Sheamus, Ricochet, and NXT's Carmelo Hayes.

In the same interview with The New York Post, the former North American Champion was asked who he would like to face in-ring, to which he had a clear answer in mind.

"I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool. He is a very, very close family friend of ours, especially to my uncle Umaga. I think it would be cool. Rey Mysterio is one of those guys I'd like to get in the ring with. He's a GOAT, man," said Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa and Rey Mysterio have shared the ring before. The two were part of a Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender's Match for the Intercontinental Championship on the October 14 episode of SmackDown.

In a match won by Ricochet which also included Sheamus, Rey and Solo shared impressive chemistry, a good sign for a potential singles bout between the two down the road.

