John Cena has battled two-generations of The Bloodline: Analyzing probability of his success at WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena has been standing up to The Bloodline for the past 20 years. The GOAT has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Rikishi, Umaga, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Usos. His next opponent is Rikishi’s youngest son, The Enforcer himself, Solo Sikoa.

WWE has hyped Solo Sikoa as John Cena’s greatest challenge in the lead-up to Crown Jewel. The former NXT North American Champion also cost the 16-time World Champion half of his voice with a Samoan Spike last week on SmackDown.

With that said, Cena is confident in his ability to put away Solo Sikoa this Saturday, and finally get the win he has been denied for the past 2000+ days. Plus, the veteran has been treating Crown Jewel as his final WWE match so that pretty much leaves any other outcome other than victory for Big Match John out of the equation.

Now let’s explore the other side of the picture. WWE has presented Solo Sikoa as the destroyer of opponents ever since he made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022. Even Roman Reigns apparently fears him because of the potential consequences of getting on his cousin’s bad side.

A win over John Cena will not only put Solo Sikoa’s career on another level, but confirm WWE’s plans for The Enforcer versus Roman Reigns, with the fate of The Bloodline at stake.

How has John Cena fared against The Bloodline in the past?

John Cena has feuded with two generations of The Bloodline, and emerged victorious on most occasions. He beat Rikishi early in his career, survived his war against Umaga, and topped The Rock for the WWE Championship. He’s also defeated Jimmy Uso in tag team action at Fastlane 2023.

The only person who Cena hasn’t been able to beat out of all The Bloodline is Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has pinfall wins over The Cenation Leader on two separate occasions. Reigns defeated Cena clean at No Mercy 2017. He also retained his Universal Championship against The GOAT at SummerSlam 2021.

It remains to be seen if Cena will emerge victorious against Roman Reigns’ right hand man, Solo Sikoa, at Crown Jewel.

