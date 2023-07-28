Who headlined the last No Mercy event in WWE? Reflecting on the star-studded rivalry!

The last No Mercy event in WWE took place more than half a decade ago. The September 24, 2017 pay-per-view featured a stacked undercard and a main event that looked good on paper. The match itself, however, didn’t live up to fan expectations.

For those wondering, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman headlined the last No Mercy event in WWE. The Monster Among Men was red hot with the fans at the time and challenged The Beast for his Universal Championship at the event.

Lesnar tried to gain an advantage in the opening moments of the match with a German suplex, but Strowman immediately snatched the upper hand with a chokeslam and a running powerslam.

Lesnar caught Strowman in the Kimura, but the big man reversed the momentum with two powerslams for a nearfall. However, it only took The Beast a single F5 to take out The Monster Among Men in the main event of WWE No Mercy 2017.

This was the only singles match between the two superstars. Their next match also involved Kane in a triple threat at Royal Rumble 2018. Lesnar managed to retain his title against the two bigger opponents at the January 28th premium live event.

He would also retain his championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34.

Roman Reigns wrestled at No Mercy 2017

Roman Reigns was also part of the last No Mercy event in WWE. The Big Dog took on John Cena in what was the first of their two singles matches in WWE. Reigns picked up the win over Big Match John with a spear.

Their next singles meeting took place at SummerSlam 2021. Cena challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at the biggest party of the summer. However, he failed to beat the Tribal Chief, who continued his legendary title reign.

Roman Reigns will next be in action at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Fans can check out the card for the August 5th premium live event here.

