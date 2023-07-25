Updated SummerSlam 2023 match card after WWE RAW: Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, and more added! (July 24, 2023)

Here’s your first look at the updated SummerSlam 2023 match card after WWE RAW. The Biggest Party of the Summer features seven matches thus far. The company had already announced matches for superstars, including Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

Ricochet appeared on WWE RAW this week and challenged Logan Paul to a match at SummerSlam. The Maverick blindsided the Human Highlight Reel with a sneak attack and accepted his challenge. Ricochet recovered and retaliated with a superkick.

He then delivered a standing inverted splash on the social media megastar. Backstage, Logan Paul said he was assaulted by Ricochet and would be back next week on RAW to take him out. The updated SummerSlam 2023 match card now features these two amazing performers.

Shayna Baszler cut a backstage promo on Ronda Rousey elsewhere during the show. The Queen of Spades said she’ll take out her former best friend for good in a fight at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Rousey accepted the match, which will likely carry some sort of stipulation.

Gunther accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General tried to take out the Scottish Warrior after his match against Ludwig Kaiser but was powerbomed onto the announce table instead.

Finally, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor signed their contract for the World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam. This was a trap set up by Balor to ambush Rollins. The show ended with The Judgment Day standing tall over a fallen World Heavyweight Champion.

Below is the updated SummerSlam 2023 match card as of Monday, July 24.

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs. Jey Uso - Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair - Triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes - Singles match

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler - Singles match

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet - Singles match

Updated SummerSlam 2023 match card does not have a stipulation for huge trilogy

Cody Rhodes cut a promo on RAW this week. The American Nightmare had a lot to say about his beat down at the hands of Brock Lesnar last week on the red brand. Rhodes said he’s going to embarrass The Beast at SummerSlam.

The two are reportedly set to square off in a gimmick match, but WWE hasn’t announced any stipulation for said bout so far. The company did announce that Brock Lesnar will return to the show next week to answer the challenge.

It remains to be seen how the final SummerSlam card will look like-up next week on RAW.

