Why is there no stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Examining possible reason

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is set for SummerSlam. The two superstars will collide in a rubber match at the biggest party of the summer. It was previously reported that WWE wanted to do a gimmick match between two of its biggest stars. As of this writing, the company hasn’t announced a stipulation for the match.

WWE might not want to do two stipulation matches on top of the card for SummerSlam. The company has already announced a Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for its big event. They might wait until the go-home edition of RAW to reveal a stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

The American Nightmare was destroyed by The Beast last week on RAW. Lesnar applied the Kimura on Rhodes during their brawl and refused to let go of the hold. Rhodes appeared on RAW this week to answer his rival’s challenge. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner said he wants to embarrass Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The two have been at war with each other for months. Lesnar kicked off the feud when he attacked Rhodes before their tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. The Beast took out Rhodes with multiple F5s on the announcer’s desk and steel steps.

How did we get to Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar had their first singles match at Backlash in Puerto Rico. The American Nightmare won the bout with a roll-up pin. They met for the second time at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

Lesnar won the second match after Rhodes passed out to the Kimura. The feud continued after the 38-year-old star issued an open challenge to The Beast.

It remains to be seen if we will get a stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar next week on RAW. Regardless, the two are set for an epic battle at SummerSlam, which takes place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5.

