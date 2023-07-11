What is a rubber match? The real meaning of Cody Rhodes' challenge to Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes delivered a special message to Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare began his promo in his signature style, addressing his feud with The Beast Incarnate. Rhodes emphasized the connection between himself and the fans before moving on to unfinished business with Lesnar.

He acknowledged that while his presence and crowd support were strong, his in-ring momentum was shaky, attributing it to Brock Lesnar. Further, Rhodes challenged The Beast Incarnate to a rubber match at SummerSlam 2023. This announcement sparked confusion among fans on social media, with some speculating that the rubber match could be a stipulation.

However, a rubber match typically refers to a tiebreaker match. Whenever two superstars are level on wins, a rubber match takes place to crown a victor in the feud or a series.

In this case, Rhodes and Lesnar have already had two matches against each other. Rhodes emerged victorious in their first encounter at Backlash 2023, while Lesnar dominated and got his revenge at Night of Champions 2023. Now, the rubber match between Rhodes and Lesnar is reportedly taking place at SummerSlam.

Possible stipulation for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes rubber match

The rubber match between The Beast Incarnate and The American Nightmare had been rumored since their second encounter at Night of Champions 2023. There were speculations that their trilogy match might feature a stipulation, with a Bull Rope match being one of the rumored possibilities.

It seems that a Bull Rope match will make the two stars inseparable as the rope will compel them to fight each other. However, such a stipulation is bound to help Lesnar, who is certainly more physically dominant between the two men.

WWE could also be looking at some other types of matches and could settle with something along the lines of a No Holds Barred match or even a Street Fight. An I Quit match could also entice fans who are already looking forward to the trilogy match between the two stalwarts.

Brock Lesnar is set to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see whether he will propose a stipulation during their segment.

