The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is reaching a fever pitch as the two men are stopping at nothing to bring one another down. Cody Rhodes recently laid out an open challenge for the Beast Incarnate. As per reports, they are set to clash for their third encounter at SummerSlam this year. Interestingly it could be in a Texas Bullrope match, made famous by Cody's father Dusty Rhodes.

Rhodes introduced the Texas Bullrope match to WWE in the 1970s, a bout that would forever be associated with his name. In this match, two competitors are tethered together by a bullrope, allowing them to use the rope as a weapon to whip and restrain their opponent. The match takes place under no-disqualification rules, adding an extra layer of intensity and brutality. An opponent has to be dragged to all four corners of the ring.

Some of the most memorable Texas Bullrope matches in WWE including the bouts between JBL and Eddie Guerrero and Randy Orton and Dusty Rhodes. The stipulation has not been used for a long time in the company with Orton vs. Dusty Rhodes in 2007 being the last major Texas Bullrope match in WWE. Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON stated:

''Lesnar vs. Rhodes III will be one of the SummerSlam main events. There has been a lot of talk about adding a stipulation and one of the ideas is a bullrope match.''

A Texas Bullrop match would be the perfect ode to his father by Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' father Dusty Rhodes faced Randy Orton in this type of match in 2007. This was his final match in WWE, even though he did wrestle in FCW after that. The veteran Rhodes displayed his trademark brawling style, using the rope to wear down his opponent. Despite a valiant effort, Dusty ultimately fell to Orton, but not before leaving an indelible mark on the match, and in the hearts of fans around the world.

The intensity of the rivalry between The American Nightmare and Brock Lesnar would justify a match of such gruesome proportions if WWE decides to go ahead with it. Winning a match against someone like Brock Lesnar, especially in a match made famous by his father, would not only serve as an emotional moment, but also solidify Rhodes as a top star.

