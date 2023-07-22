What is Tribal Combat? Piecing together what we know so far!

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have decided on 'Tribal Combat' as the stipulation for their SummerSlam 2023 title match. Initially, The Tribal Chief believed it would be a standard main event match at SummerSlam 2023, but Jey Uso took him by surprise.

On the July 21, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso informed Roman Reigns that he had to fight him at SummerSlam because of the shots called by The Tribal Chief. When Roman Reigns signed the contract on the table, Jey Uso tore it apart.

Here are three things to know about Tribal Combat:

#3. The elders of the family need to give permission

When Jey Uso revealed the stipulation, The Tribal Chief was surprised. He asked him whether the elders in the family knew about this, and Uso revealed it was their idea.

Considering the respect and authority the elders in the Samoan Wrestling Family possesses, it’s possible the younger members of the family need to ask for permission for combat, given the lengths to which this match can go.

#2. A Tribal Combat is a No Disqualification Match

In a No DQ match, superstars can use whatever means and methods necessary to come out on top. This means superstars can use any weapon of their choice, and outside interference doesn’t amount to a disqualification victory. As Jey Uso explained on WWE SmackDown, “Anything goes.”

The one-half of The Usos revealed that this stipulation for SummerSlam allows the use of any weapon of their choice, even if borrowed from someone sitting in the audience.

#1. “The Tribal Chief”‘ status is on the line

During the segment on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns placed the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt on the table, telling Jey Uso he didn’t care if Jey Uso wanted to fight for it.

However, Tribal Combat means whoever wins is The Tribal Chief. Therefore, Roman Reigns took off the Ula Fala and placed it on the title belt to mark everything that’s he putting on the line at SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso made the Tribal Combat official by holding each other’s hands and touching their foreheads.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars