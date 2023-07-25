Logan Paul accepts 34-year-old WWE star's challenge for a match at SummerSlam

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Ricochet challenged Logan Paul to a match at WWE SummerSlam, and the latter accepted it.

During this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, the two stars went viral on social media after they performed a spot that saw them collide mid-air. They met in the ring once again during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which was won by Damian Priest.

They were involved in another high-risk spot during the bout, as they went crashing into two tables at ringside after performing a Spanish fly off the ropes. The Maverick went on to take a shot at Ricochet on his podcast for the botched spot, which led to them being involved in a confrontation on RAW two weeks ago.

The former United States Champion challenged Paul to show up on the red brand this week, which he did. During this week's show, Ricochet challenged the social media megastar to a match at SummerSlam. Logan blindsided him and accepted his challenge. While he was talking trash to the crowd, Ricochet did a kick-up and hit Logan Paul with a superkick.

He then performed a standing Shooting Star Press onto the latter. It was also announced during the show that Logan Paul will return next week on RAW.

Who do you think will win the match? Sound off in the comments below!

