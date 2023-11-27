When could Randy Orton retire from WWE? Analyzing whether his comments after Survivor Series will come true

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton made his return for the first time since 2022. After being sidelined due to an injury, not many believed Orton would make his return. However, The Viper proved his doubters wrong, and made a massive comeback at the premium live event.

While everything seems good for Randy Orton and WWE right now, the fact that the former might not be at his best is something the promotion and fans will have to accept. In fact, after a long career that has seen Orton win multiple championships, the question of when he will retire is bound to come to mind.

During a previous interview, The Apex Predator mentioned he wanted to continue wrestling for the next ten years. Orton said this nearly 3 years ago. While there is a possibility of the same happening, it might be unlikely given the bumps he has taken and injuries he has suffered since beginning his wrestling career.

However, if there is anyone who could beat the odds and prove people wrong, it has to be Randy Orton. While The Viper seemed to wrestle cautiously at Survivor Series: WarGames, in the coming weeks on WWE RAW, fans can expect to see him at his best.

Triple H says he is proud of Randy Orton after Survivor Series: WarGames

Over the course of his career in WWE, Randy Orton has built several relationships that he continues to cherish. However, the one relationship that stands out among the others for The Viper is the one he shares with Triple H. From being on a team with him, to indulging in a feud, the duo has experienced plenty together.

Recently after Survivor Series: WarGames, The Game mentioned he was proud of Randy Orton. During the press conference after the event, Triple H mentioned he was not only proud of Orton's accomplishments, but of the human he had become. HHH said:

"So incredibly proud of him where he is not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go (...) I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again."

The Game added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done, and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

It is heartwarming to see Triple H speak highly about Orton. After all, Orton has put in plenty of hard work to be where he is at. It will be interesting to see what the 43-year-old achieves in his current run with WWE.

