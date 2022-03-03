Randy Orton has been in WWE for over 21 years now. During his tenure with the promotion, fans have seen him become one of the most respected performers currently in the business.

With that said, he has been competing in the ring for far longer than most other superstars. If you're wondering when he plans on hanging his boots, we've got a possible answer right here.

When will Randy Orton possibly retire?

Like fans, journalists have started to wonder about the Viper's possible retirement date. While making an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Orton provided an update about his future.

He is currently 41 years old and currently plans on retiring when he's 50. That's about nine years from now, which is good news for his fans. He elaborated by stating that physically, it wouldn't be a problem for him to wrestle for the next few years.

“I’m 41. By the time I’m 50, I think I’m done. But I’m not like, I’ll do auditions every once in a while, but I almost only do them because my wife says ‘oh do them, because what if you don’t? Then you’ll wonder what if you did.’ So I do auditions here and there, crossing my fingers that I don’t get a callback because I love what I do. I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to have to stop, because of my body," said Orton. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

It is pleasing to hear that The Apex Predator plans to continue his time with WWE for an extended period. Hopefully, he has enough time to cement himself as the greatest of all time by becoming a 17-time world champion.

When will fans possibly see Randy Orton transition into the main event division again in WWE?

Randy Orton has typically been in the main event picture since his debut in the early 2000s. However, 2022 has been a time in his career where he's working primarily as a tag team wrestler.

Orton joined one of his most unlikely allies to form the duo we now know as RK-Bro. The segments involving the two are some of the most hilarious parts of the current WWE product. They held the RAW Tag Team Titles for an extended period before eventually losing them to The Alpha Academy.

If you look at Randy Orton's history in WWE, he hasn't been a babyface for a long time. Considering that he's been playing the good guy for over a year now, it might be time for him to turn heel on Riddle.

WrestleMania 38 isn't far away, and if he does make that turn sooner rather than later, fans might witness an absolute dream match between the iconic duo on the Grandest Stage of them All.

Do you think RK-Bro might split up before WrestleMania? Would you like to see a feud between Randy Orton and Riddle? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

