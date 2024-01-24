"Only one person worthy" - WWE fans believe John Cena's retirement match should be against 20-plus year veteran

The 16-time World Champion John Cena recently disclosed his retirement plans, which has got the WWE Universe to speculate about his final opponent before he hangs his boots for good.

The Leader of Cenation last appeared at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event when he locked horns against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. Cena was on a mission to pick up his first singles win since 2018, but The Street Champion crushed his dreams.

Speaking in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, John Cena shared that he was planning to retire his boots before he turns 50.

"And I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion -- the same passion as the fanbase -- and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50," he said.

Given that the 16-time World Champion is inching closer to retirement, fans on X (formerly Twitter) have picked their favorite to face Cena in his very last match.

The name in question is none other than Randy Orton, who has been in the pro wrestling industry for over two decades. The WWE Universe is aware of the intense rivalry between The Viper and The Leader of Cenation.

During a recent WWE interview, The Apex Predator also wished that he could face John Cena at WrestleMania in a title match, which never happened in their two-decade career.

Now that The Leader of Cenation has decided to retire before 50, fans left no stone unturned to pick Randy Orton as the ideal opponent in Cena's last match.

Check out a few reactions below:

A few fans also mentioned if not The Viper, then it should be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who retires Cena.

John Cena comments on whether he will be at WWE WrestleMania 40

The 46-year-old WWE legend's previous WrestleMania appearance was in 2023. He faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship, and the 26-year-old accomplished one thing no wrestler ever has.

Theory became the only WWE Superstar to defeat John Cena for the US title at The Showcase of the Immortals, unlike Big Show (Paul Wight) and Rusev (Miro in AEW).

During the same conversation with ET, The Leader of Cenation revealed his status for the 2024 WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

"I don't know if I'll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend, and movies don't shoot on the weekends. But when I say I'm done -- in WWE, they say never say never, and a lot of people retire and come back -- I'm just being honest with myself. There's such a great new generation now as well. It's time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day," said Cena.

Only time will tell if the 16-time World Champion surprises the WWE Universe by making an appearance at the Royal Rumble this Saturday, January 27.

Do you think Randy Orton should be John Cena's last opponent? Sound off in the comments section below.

