WWE Superstar defeats John Cena at WrestleMania, accomplishing 'one thing' no wrestler ever has

United States Champion Austin Theory successfully defended his title by defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Not only did Theory retain the championship, but he also became the only WWE Superstar to successfully defend the United States Championship against Cena at WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 20, Cena defeated the Big Show for the US Title, which began his career at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Later, in a historic WrestleMania match in 2015, John Cena defeated Rusev (Miro in AEW) to win the prestigious United States Championship.

During the match, Cena managed to knock Theory out with some of his most famous moves, including the five-knuckle shuffle. However, Theory blocked an attempt at an Attitude Adjustment, resulting in the referee being knocked out.

The WWE legend eventually locked Theory in the STF, but with the referee out, no one was present to witness the champion tap out. Austin Theory used a low blow and A-Town Down to defeat the former WWE Champion and retain his title.

The Leader of Cenation is a five-time United States Champion. The Peacemaker star proved his mettle inside the ring but failed short of a history-making sixth US Title reign.

What is the next challenge for Austin Theory after defeating John Cena? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes