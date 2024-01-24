"That time is gonna come" - John Cena says he plans to retire from WWE very soon

WWE Superstar John Cena discussed his retirement plans in a recent interview and revealed that he was looking to retire from wrestling very soon.

The 16-time World Champion is hailed as the greatest of all time, a sentiment that is echoed by many fans and insiders. Cena participated in the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event, where he teamed up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline's duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. His last match took place at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, where he lost to Sikoa.

While speaking on the Entertainment Tonight show, John Cena stated that he wanted to hang up his wrestling boots very soon before he turned 50.

"That's not a maybe. That time is gonna come and it's gonna come soon. I made a promise to the consumer early on, to WWE fans, 'cause I know how tough it is to be a fan. You gotta come out of pocket -- and WWE has a ton of content -- it takes a lot to be a passionate fan and our fanbase is passionate and global. I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there," John Cena said.

Cena went on:

"And I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion -- the same passion as the fanbase -- and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50."

You can check out the video below:

What is next in WWE for John Cena remains to be seen.

John Cena said it was tough to be an actor and a WWE Superstar at the same time

John Cena is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now. The Cenation Leader has also had a very illustrious career in WWE.

The 16-time World Champion spoke about how difficult it was to do both things at the same time.

"It's tough to juggle both because, you know, when you're filming Argylle, Matthew [Vaughn] won't let you go do anything else because of insurance. So as long as the phone keeps ringing and we've had some good opportunities here, I'll kind of preserve that for as long as I can. But even coming back for these one-at-a-time things or short three-month periods, it takes its toll more and more and I've just had an incredibly fortunate run with my health. I feel great. I just want to continue to feel great the rest of my life," John Cena said.

John Cena has wrestled a match in WWE every year since 2002. It will be interesting to see whether he will get back in the ring this year to compete. WrestleMania 40 would be the most likely option.

Would you like to see John Cena have another match in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

