WWE sends veteran wrestler to help Logan Paul

Logan Paul is busy preparing for his next big WWE match. The company recently sent a veteran wrestler to help the YouTube star.

The 37th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday will see Paul defend the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens. This will be their first-ever match and Paul's first title defense since becoming champion by defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 4.

The Maverick moved from California to Puerto Rico in 2021 due to The Golden State's high taxes. He resides in a $16 million mansion and, at one point, was paying $55,000 per month in rent, but he may have purchased the home since then. The 28-year-old recently welcomed a veteran pro wrestler as his guest to train for the Royal Rumble.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Cameron Grimes was sent to Puerto Rico last week to work out with The Ultimate Influencer.

WWE previously sent a wrestling ring to a facility owned by The Paul Brothers so that he could stay up on his in-ring work. Grimes is a skilled veteran with 15 years of experience, so the SmackDown Superstar was chosen to help the Impaulsive host prepare for Saturday's title match.

Shane Helms traveled to Puerto Rico to train Paul ahead of his recent match with Mysterio and also traveled with Drew Gulak to help the social media star prepare for Roman Reigns in October 2022. Shawn Michaels also worked with Paul for that match. Helms, The Miz, Wes Lee, and Nash Carter worked out with Paul in the ring before his debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

WWE Hall of Famer on comparing Logan Paul and Owen Hart

The legendary Owen Hart passed away on May 23, 1999, at the age of 34, due to a tragic incident at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view. The three-time Slammy Award winner was one of WWE's most charismatic stars and one of its most acclaimed in-ring workers.

AEW's Mark Henry recently appeared on the Smooth Vega podcast and had major praise for Logan Paul. The World's Strongest Man compared The Maverick to The King of Harts, calling him a clone of the two-time Canadian Wrestling Hall of Famer.

"He [Logan Paul] looked like a Owen clone... Owen would steal the show every time. And he used to have that mentality. And, I talked about work ethic, he would have been hard pressed to find somebody to outwork one... Incredible [on WrestleMania match between Owen and Bret Hart]. It's historical reference of what pro wrestling is," Henry said. [From 27:44 onwards]

While Paul is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble on Saturday, he is also rumored to participate in the 30-man Rumble match itself.

The Ultimate Influencer made his Rumble debut in 2023 as the 29th entrant. He was tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes as the 28th elimination after 10 minutes and 57 seconds in the match. Paul picked up one elimination of his own - Seth Rollins.

