Jake Paul has made a remarkable investment by acquiring a luxurious warehouse gym facility in Puerto Rico for a staggering $4 million. This state-of-the-art facility is shared with his brother Logan.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer captured the spotlight with his recent acquisition of an extraordinary mansion in Puerto Rico. Valued at an astounding $16 million. Boasting an impressive array of features, including a remarkable eight bedrooms, a recording studio, and a luxurious game room.

The Paul brothers embarked on an ambitious project, transforming a vacant 11,800-square-foot warehouse into a magnificent two-story training facility. Jake Paul revealed that the warehouse underwent substantial upgrades, totaling an estimated cost of $3.5-4 million. The facility caters to their diverse training needs, with each brother having specific areas tailored to their respective disciplines.

Within this impressive training haven, Logan Paul has a dedicated WWE ring for his practice sessions. On the lower level, there are two boxing rings, a designated space filled with heavy bags, and a separate weight zone for strength and conditioning workouts. Additionally, a well-equipped cardio section offers treadmills, exercise bikes, and a stairmaster to ensure comprehensive fitness training.

As Jake Paul prepares for his foray into mixed martial arts, the upstairs section of the gym boasts a specialized area for jujitsu workouts.

Check out the video of the facility below (from 15:13 onwards):

Jake Paul gears up to make acting debut in combat sports themed movie

Jake Paul is gearing up for the most significant fight of his career to date. In an upcoming boxing match on August 5, he is slated to face off against former UFC star Nate Diaz, making this clash one of the highly anticipated events of 2023.

In an exciting development, it has been announced that 'The Problem Child' is expanding his horizons and venturing into the realm of acting. Variety reports that Paul has secured a role in a captivating sports drama, where he will portray a small-town youth who rises to global prominence through his involvement in combat sports.

Variety @Variety EXCLUSIVE: Jake Paul is ready to be a film actor. He'll star in a new sports drama as a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports. variety.com/2023/film/news… EXCLUSIVE: Jake Paul is ready to be a film actor. He'll star in a new sports drama as a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports. variety.com/2023/film/news…

Poll : 0 votes