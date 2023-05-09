Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz tickets: When and where can I purchase passes for American Airlines Centre, Dallas

Prepare yourself for an electrifying matchup between former UFC star Nate Diaz and YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul, set to take place on August 5, 2023. This event is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated combat sports events of all time.

Paul will take on Diaz in an eight-round, 185-pound bout at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, an impressive venue befitting this monumental event.

After suffering a setback in his bout against Tommy Fury earlier this year, Jake Paul is determined to bounce back and prove his mettle in the ring. The lead-up to this epic fight has been marked by an intense back-and-forth of verbal sparring between the two fighters, with each one issuing challenges and taunts, building up to this long-awaited showdown.

Excitement is in the air as the highly-anticipated matchup between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz draws closer. Fans eagerly await the chance to snag tickets to this electrifying event, and the first batch of early access tickets will be available for purchase today. Fans who have already signed up for the tickets will receive a special code via email, granting them access to purchase tickets before the general public.

The early access tickets will be available for purchase starting at 6 P.M EST, 5 P.M CDT, and 6 P.M PST this evening. It's a golden opportunity for devoted fans to secure their seats and witness history in the making. However, for those who miss out on early access, general tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, May 11 at 12:00 P.M CDT. To purchase tickets, fans can visit Ticket Master, the exclusive ticket vendor for the event.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz betting odds

According to the odds revealed by FanDuel Sportsbook, Jake Paul is favored to win against Nate Diaz in their upcoming boxing match. At -270 odds, bettors would need to wager $270 to win $100 on a Paul victory. On the other hand, Diaz is considered the underdog at +200 odds, which means a $100 bet on the former UFC title challenger would yield a $200 profit if he were to win the fight.

Despite the Stockton native's advantage in combat sports experience, Paul has demonstrated his skills as a boxer, defeating Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva in previous matches. It's worth noting that boxing and mixed martial arts are distinct disciplines, and 'The Problem Child' has shown himself to be a skilled boxer despite being relatively new to the sport.

While Diaz and his team may analyze Tommy Fury's strategy against Paul to identify any weaknesses they can exploit, it remains to be seen whether Diaz can pull off an upset and defeat the favored Paul.

