UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya secured exclusive sponsorship deals with the renowned hydration beverage brand, PRIME.

The announcement has garnered widespread fan support, further amplified by the endorsement of popular personality Logan Paul, who revealed Adesanya and Volkanovski as the inaugural official athletes representing the hydration beverage.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @GoodGuyCali remarked:

"HUGE PICKUPS."

Another user @shiloh_xyz stated:

"Bags are loaded!"

@EssexPR congratulated PRIME and both UFC champions for the deal:

"Congratulations 👏🏽👏🏽… looking forward to being part of the cross over community soon." 😉👊🏼🥊

@MrFotoguy asserted that the deal is a significant milestone for Logan Paul and KSI:

"Biggest W ever."

Social media user @jamierawsthorne reacted:

"Huge."

Renowned bodybuilder Chris Bumstead tweeted:

Twitter user @d12dan20 remarked:

"Right couple of savages you got there, 2 GOATS to start setting the bar high."

@Arsenaljayd reacted:

"This is massive and extremely impressive. Arsenal and two of my favorite fighters. Well done."

Check some more reactions:

Dalton Davis @DavisD814 @LoganPaul @stylebender @alexvolkanovski @PrimeHydrate @KSI Probably two of the biggest/best fighters you could’ve picked up for the first official Prime Athletes. This is sick. Hope to see this crossover into other sports. @LoganPaul @stylebender @alexvolkanovski @PrimeHydrate @KSI Probably two of the biggest/best fighters you could’ve picked up for the first official Prime Athletes. This is sick. Hope to see this crossover into other sports.

How did PRIME Hydration become such a hit?

The emergence of PRIME Hydration in the energy drink industry has taken the world by storm. This collaboration between former rivals has propelled the brand to become one of the most sought-after hydration options globally, particularly after securing partnerships with the UFC and its official launch in Australia.

While the immense social media following of Logan Paul and KSI undoubtedly contributes to the brand's success, it takes more than just that to sustain its viral appeal and stay relevant.

A few months ago, videos showcasing people fervently fighting over limited stocks of PRIME Hydration in British stores went viral, serving as a testament to the drink's popularity and demand.

The international allure of the brand is reinforced by the backgrounds of 'The Maverick' and 'The Nightmare', who hail from different continents. This is further reflected in their two prominent sports sponsorships: one as the energy drink partner for the UFC and the other as the hydration partner for Arsenal FC.

Furthermore, the influence of Logan Paul and 'JJ' extends beyond their renowned YouTube channels and into the world of boxing, adding to their widespread appeal. As industry giants who have built their careers on creating viral content, they bring a natural aptitude for launching successful business ventures.

