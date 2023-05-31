Watch: Logan Paul’s intense grappling session with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski 

Internet sensation Logan Paul was recently seen on the training mats with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

A video uploaded on social media shows the 28-year-old engaging in grappling sessions with the two reigning UFC champions.

In the video, Paul tried to wrestle with Adesanya and at one point, attempts a rear-naked choke on Volkannovski.

You can watch a snippet of the training session below:

'The Great' appeared complimentary of Paul as he uploaded a story of himself on Instagram with the YouTuber, Adesanya and Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Craig Jones.

"Good session in the training books," wrote Alexander Volkanovski.

Paul then reacted to Volkanovski's story, saying that the 145-pound king was underplaying things with the 'good session' remark.

"'Good session' yeah right. They murdered me."

You can see the screenshot of Volkanovski's story and Paul's response below:

One noticeable thing about the picture uploaded by Volkanovski is Paul's body size and physique in comparison to Israel Adesanya. The picture led to some MMA fans contemplating whether the YouTuber was using performance enhancing drugs.

User @b6yley said:

"You cant tell me logan isnt doing steroids look at the size of him."

"Is Logan taking something? I never knew he was that built."

"Logan you look good bra but that is what ped’s do. No disrespect just saying."

What is next for Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski?

Israel Adesanya recently reclaimed his middleweight throne by knocking out Alex Pereira in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 287.

UFC president Dana White recently announced an exciting matchup between Dricus du Plessis and Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 and said that the winner would fight for the middleweight belt next.

So, there is a good chance that 'The Last Stylebender' might end up defending his title against the victor of that scrap in his next outing.

Alexander Volkanovski recently suffered the first loss of his UFC career as he came up short against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

Now, 'The Great' is ready to bounce back and he will do so by taking on Yair Rodrigues for the title unification bout at UFC 290. The event will take place during International Fight Week in July and will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

