"He's a bright kid" - Shawn Michaels praises 27-year-old WWE Superstar

After having one of the most impressive debut years in the history of WWE, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has complimented the attitude and athleticism of Logan Paul.

The YouTuber turned Pro Wrestler made his WWE in-ring debut this past April at WrestleMania 38. He then went on to steal the show at SummerSlam against The Miz and capped off his 2022 by going toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns this past November at Crown Jewel, where he fought in a losing effort for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During a recent interview on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Shawn Michaels praised Logan for his determination in WWE, considering the many critics and naysayers who judged him prior to his matches.

"He’s just got such a real drive. He understands. He’s a bright kid. He understands [that] ‘I’m an outsider. They’re gonna take me this way. I’ve got no problem earning my stripes. The best way I could do that is to be good at this. I will give it the time and the effort.’ Even in the midst of an extremely busy schedule. He’s got a lot going on in his life. He’s another person again, I guess you could arguably say he doesn’t need to be choosing to do this. But he is and he has a great deal of respect for it. I think that’s what really helps as well." (H/T SEScoops)

It may be some time before fans see Logan Paul wrestling in a WWE ring again, as he suffered a knee injury in Saudi Arabia during his world title match against Roman Reigns.

Shawn Michaels talks about training Logan Paul

Ahead of his marquee match against Roman Reigns last November, the Maverick was mostly trained by HBK, as Mr. WrestleMania looked to install as many pearls of wisdom as he could.

Speaking on the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media call, Shawn Michaels was asked what it was like training Logan Paul ahead of one of the biggest matches of the year.

"Working with him really was fun. he’s a bright kid. I didn’t know him, clearly, I’m whatever. I’m a square. Obviously, I know of him. I saw what he did at Mania and you told tell he was clearly committed." HBK added: "I found him to be a very bright kid, nice guy, he has a great crew around him. They seem to be good boys. It was a lot of fun and getting to be the cool kid in class was cool." (H/T Fightful)

As well as Logan, Shawn Michaels is looking to shape WWE's future as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development. The Hall of Famer oversees all of the young talents in the company's third brand, NXT.

