WWE Hall of Famer explains comparisons between current champion and Owen Hart

A WWE Hall of Famer recently explained the comparisons between a current champion and Owen Hart. The former superstar and the current champion in question are Mark Henry and Logan Paul, respectively.

Owen Hart was considered one of the finest professional wrestlers of his time. The King of Harts was known for his unparalleled in-ring prowess. Brother to the legendary Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Owen, passed away due to a tragic incident at the Over The Edge pay-per-view in 1999.

Logan Paul has already impressed many with his in-ring abilities. The 28-year-old has been involved in highly entertaining matches against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Ricochet, and many more. The Maverick defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 to win the United States Championship. He thanked Triple H following his first-ever title in the Stamford-based company.

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry recently made an appearance on the Smooth Vega podcast. While discussing Owen Hart during the podcast, the host mentioned Logan Paul's name. The former World Champion quickly labeled the YouTube Sensation as an 'Owen Clone.'

"He [Logan Paul] looked like a Owen clone... Owen would steal the show every time. And he used to have that mentality. And, I talked about work ethic, he would have been hard press to find somebody to outwork one... Incredible [On WrestleMania match between Owen and Brett]. It's historical reference of what pro wrestling is," he said. [From 27:44 onwards]

Kevin Owens to defend his United States Championship at WWE Royal Rumble

Logan Paul has been the United States Champion for over two months. However, The Maverick is yet to defend his title.

To determine the first challenger to his championship, an eight-man tournament was organized on SmackDown. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens beat Santos Escobar in the final of the tournament to set a championship match against Logan Paul at Royal Rumble.

Who do you think would win the WWE United States Championship match at the upcoming premium live event? Sound off in the comments section below.

