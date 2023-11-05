Logan Paul sends a message to Triple H after winning the WWE US Championship at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul has reacted to Triple H's message on social media after his historic win at WWE Crown Jewel.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, Paul dethroned Rey Mysterio to win his first championship in WWE, as he captured the United States Title. The closing moments of the match saw The Maverick use the brass knuckles to his advantage.

Post-match, Triple H took to Twitter and praised Paul for his incredible performance and shared a photo of the two. In response, the 28-year-old thanked The Game for believing in him.

"Thanks for believing in me boss," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's tweet and response to Triple H below:

Logan Paul was praised by WWE legend Teddy Long

WWE legend and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long praised Logan Paul and credited him for taking pro wrestling seriously.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long claimed that The Maverick was capable of being a draw due to his mainstream appeal. He said:

"That's because he wants it. He takes his job seriously. And the other things too. Logan Paul going to Saudi Arabia, you know what I mean. Look what you got. These people actually know him for his entertainment career, not as a wrestler. So now they are getting two for one. So he could be a huge draw there just by himself. But to go with him and Rey, Rey has got a history, so that's gonna be huge, man. And working with Rey is gonna be so great for him because Rey will be able to talk to him and keep him on the right page. They are gonna have a hell of a match, man."

Paul's victory at Crown Jewel marked his first championship win. It remains to be seen who his first feud will be against.

What were your thoughts on Paul winning the United States Title? Sound off in the comment section below.

