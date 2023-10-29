"He could be a huge draw there" - Teddy Long comments on top WWE Superstar's future (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently discussed Logan Paul challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Title at WWE Crown Jewel and added that the bout could leave the fans enthralled.

Paul is one of the most promising heels in the global juggernaut, who's finally on the verge of winning a major title. The social media sensation will challenge legendary luchador Rey Mysterio on November 4th for the US Championship.

Considering just how successful Logan Paul's WWE run has been so far, many believe the 28-year-old could capture the gold at the Riyadh show.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long applauded Logan Paul for taking wrestling seriously. He also spoke about the mainstream appeal The Maverick had across the globe and predicted how he and Rey could tear the house down at Crown Jewel.

"That's because he [Logan Paul] wants it. He takes his job seriously. And the other things too. Logan Paul going to Saudi Arabia, you know what I mean. Look what you got. These people actually know him for his entertainment career, not as a wrestler. So now they are getting two for one. So he could be a huge draw there just by himself. But to go with him and Rey, Rey has got a history, so that's gonna be huge, man. And working with Rey is gonna be so great for him because Rey will be able to talk to him and keep him on the right page. They are gonna have a hell of a match, man." [3:06 - 3:46]

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter thinks Logan Paul will win the US Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Elsewhere in the video, Bill Apter boldly predicted that Logan Paul could put an end to Rey Mysterio's run with the US Title at Crown Jewel. The Hall of Fame journalist explained that WWE was to hugely benefit from having Paul go over as he would display his coveted title to his millions of dedicated social media followers.

"I think if Logan Paul wins, which I think he will, the promotional aspect of WWE under the new company would be raised quite a bit because he's a social [media] influencer, and he'll be, 'Look at this, I have this championship.' It'll be all on his social platforms," Bill Apter said.

Expand Tweet

Even if Logan Paul fell short, he'd lose nothing in defeat as he would earn the invaluable experience of working with a revered legend like Rey Mysterio.

Do you agree with Teddy Long's take on Logan Paul's potential? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

