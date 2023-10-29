Logan Paul will defeat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, predicts veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently predicted that Logan Paul might emerge victorious when he challenges Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

One of the most hotly anticipated matches at the upcoming event is the dream clash between Paul and Rey. The social media sensation challenged the US Champion to a title match after defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing contest.

The bout was soon made official, and it's safe to assume it has all the tools to steal the show come November 4th. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter predicted that Logan Paul would walk out of Crown Jewel with the US Title on his waist.

Apter added that crowning The Maverick would bring WWE a lot of attention as he would flaunt his title on social media, where he has a sizable following.

"I think if Logan Paul wins, which I think he will, the promotional aspect of WWE under the new company would be raised quite a bit because he's a social [media] influencer, and he'll be, 'Look at this, I have this championship.' It'll be all on his social platforms." [2:25 - 2:48]

Zelina Vega on Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega opened up about her Latino World Order stablemate defending his title at Crown Jewel 2023. Vega explained that though Logan Paul had accomplished much in little time, he needed to be wary of locking horns with a legend of Rey Mysterio's stature.

"Who? Just kidding. Listen, I've always said that Logan is an incredible athlete. He's very full of himself. He definitely knows what he can do in the ring, and we've seen it. But you're talking about the legend that is Rey Mysterio. So if we're gonna be real about it, I'd be more afraid for Logan than I would for Rey."

Regardless of who wins at Crown Jewel 2023, it's safe to say Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio would leave no unturned to leave fans on their feet with their action.

