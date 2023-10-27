"He's very full of himself" - Top female star shares her thoughts on Logan Paul feuding with Rey Mysterio in WWE

Logan Paul is currently involved in a feud with Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer's stablemate in the LWO, Zelina Vega, has weighed in on the matter.

The Maverick expressed interest in challenging for the title after he defeated Dillon Danis in a boxing match. On SmackDown last week, he and The Master of 619 came face-to-face in the ring, and the latter agreed to give Paul a title shot. The bout is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

During an appearance on this week's episode of The Bump, Zelina Vega shared her thoughts on Logan Paul facing Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, stating:

"Who? Just kidding. Listen, I've always said that Logan is an incredible athlete. He's very full of himself. He definitely knows what he can do in the ring, and we've seen it. But you're talking about the legend that is Rey Mysterio. So if we're gonna be real about it, I'd be more afraid for Logan than I would for Rey," she said.

Vega added:

"You forget that he's had opponents like Big Show and Brock Lesnar and he's gone up against giants. So to go up against Logan Paul, not that it's not going to be a fight, but I think if anything, Logan needs to be trying to get ready for Rey Mysterio." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Logan Paul could win his first WWE title at Crown Jewel

The Maverick has had a great run in WWE despite being an outsider, and every single one of his matches exceeded expectations. His last bout was at SummerSlam, where he defeated Ricochet in a singles match.

Logan Paul has been vocal about wanting to win a championship in WWE, and he could do that at Crown Jewel by dethroning Rey Mysterio. This has the potential to be a good match, and the outcome could shock many fans.

It'll be interesting to see what transpires at the upcoming event.

