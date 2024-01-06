Logan Paul finally makes his return to WWE weeks after winning the United States Championship

Logan Paul returned to WWE television on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. This was his first appearance in weeks.

At the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, Paul won his first championship in WWE, defeating Rey Mysterio to win the United States Title. This led to a US Championship Tournament to decide the #1 contender for Paul's title.

The opening match of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution saw Kevin Owens in action against Santos Escobar. The winner could challenge Paul for the US Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Paul joined the commentary team at ringside before the match officially began. He previously appeared on WWE television via vignette to announce the US Championship Tournament.

The tournament also featured top names, including Bobby Lashley, Carmelo Hayes, and Karrion Kross.

Following Owens' match against Escobar, The Prizefighter was confronted by Paul. The Maverick took shots at the former Universal Champion by claiming that a Canadian could never win the US Title.

However, before Paul could finish his promo, he was brutally punched in the face by Owens.

