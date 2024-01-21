"Logan Paul's career is over," "He will break him in half" - Fans want popular WWE star to win a title for the first time in nearly five years

Logan Paul's run as WWE United States Champion is heading to its first defense against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024. Meanwhile, fans want a popular star to hold his first singles title for the first time in nearly five years in the promotion.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Pete Dunne officially returned to WWE's main roster and retired his previous gimmick alongside The Brawling Brutes. Dunne teamed up with Tyler Bate to defeat Pretty Deadly in a rematch.

Fans are excited to see the character back and have high hopes for him. A match with Gunther is on the mind of the audience due to their history. However, some want to see him go after Logan Paul and win the United States Championship as he's a part of Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pete Dunne's last singles title was in 2019, when he dropped the title to Walter, now known as Gunther, at NXT TakeOver New York. Dunne also captured the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Matt Riddle. However, it's been nearly five years since he had a singles championship, and fans want to see it.

WWE veteran talks about Pete Dunne's return on Friday Night SmackDown

Pete Dunne's character change was the talk of the town when he moved to WWE's main roster and joined The Brawling Brutes. The new gimmick nerfed his abilities and on-screen presence for a long time before the arrival of the new regime.

However, it took longer than expected for the new management to revert him. On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Pete Dunne returned to WWE's main roster and retired his Butch character. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell talked about the change.

"He [Pete Dunn] has some good moves. He got some moves I have never seen before, and he kinda reminds me of, a little bit while walking out, of Shane Douglas. That’s what I am seeing, he looks a little bit like him anyway," Dutch Mantell said. [From 56:32 to 56:44]

Initially, Vince McMahon didn't want Butch to wrestle on the main roster, according to Mansoor of Maximum Male Models. In the end, the old regime brought the popular gimmick back on the blue brand.

Currently, he's teaming up with Tyler Bate. However, fans want to see him have a singles run on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see what they do next with The Bruiserweight.

What are your thoughts on Pete Dunne? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.