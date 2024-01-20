WWE SmackDown Superstar who was recently repackaged by Triple H "looks a little bit like" 5-time world champion, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured a huge change as Triple H repackaged Butch back as Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight received praise from Dutch Mantell afterward as the wrestling veteran asserted that Dunne reminded him of Shane Douglas.

Pete Dunne was a force to be reckoned with during his time on NXT and NXT UK. However, the star underwent a character change upon his move to the main roster and was renamed to Butch. The former NXT UK Champion recently reunited with his old friend Tyler Bate on the main roster, and this week, he came out as Pete Dunne, confirming the change of gimmick.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell noted that Dunne reminded him of Shane Douglas a bit. The former WWE manager also praised The Bruiserweight, stating that he had some good moves.

"He has some good moves. He got some moves I have never seen before, and he kinda reminds me of, a little bit while walking out, of Shane Douglas. That’s what I am seeing, he looks a little bit like him anyway," Dutch Mantell said. [56:32 - 56:44]

Shane Douglas is a wrestling legend and a five-time World Champion. He wrestled in numerous wrestling promotions around the world, including ECW, WCW, and WWE, and is a one-time Intercontinental Champion as well.

