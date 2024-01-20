Popular SmackDown star gets his old name, theme song, and character back after 2 years

WWE has "fixed" another superstar's name on SmackDown after it was changed nearly two years ago. It was accompanied by a change in the theme song and the character.

This week on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly faced the duo of Tyler Bate and Butch. Bate recently made his main roster debut, while Butch has been a solo star ever since splitting with Ridge Holland while Sheamus has been out of action.

After Tyler Bate made his entrance, it was Pete Dunne and not "Butch" who came out. For those who don't know, "Butch" was a name given to Dunne upon joining the main roster in March 2022.

He has been wrestling as Pete Dunne, and while his old theme song is back with a bit of a remix, he has brought back the Bruiserweight character.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Pete Dunne picked up the victory on SmackDown for the team. Corey Graves said it best - sometimes you need to figure out who it is you truly are.

Fans who have followed Pete Dunne also know the vicious side he has to him, which puts his alliance with Tyler Bate into question.

