Logan Paul makes a major WWE announcement; will change the ring completely after WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul announced during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown that WWE has inked a major deal with Prime Hydration.

The Social Media Megastar kicked off the show, announcing a surprise for the fans. A logo of a Prime bottle became visible at the center of the ring during this revelation.

Logan announced that his company, Prime Hydration, has entered into a partnership with WWE to become the first-ever center-ring sponsor, commencing at WrestleMania 40 and extending to all premium live events moving forward.

"NO WAY! 🔥🔥🔥 @LoganPaul just announced that starting at #WrestleMania XL, @PrimeHydrate will be the center ring sponsor of every PLE! #SmackDown."

Logan later invited his business partner and friend, KSI, into the ring to share the announcement. However, the moment was interrupted by Randy Orton, who appeared out of nowhere and delivered a sudden RKO on KSI.

This announcement marks a significant change in WWE programming, introducing a center-ring sponsor for the first time. It will be intriguing to observe how this alteration may impact the overall fan experience.

