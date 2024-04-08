YouTube streamer IShowSpeed got RKO'd by Randy Orton at the WWE WrestleMania during fight with Logan Paul and Kevin Owens

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" appeared on the recent WWE WrestleMania wearing a PRIME bottle costume and to the surprise of many, started heckling pro-wrestler Randy Orton who was quite irritated by the way he had been interrupted during the WWE US Title fight by the YouTuber. What followed was a hilarious commotion where Darren got RKO'd by Randy.

With over 23 million subscribers on YouTube, IShowSpeed is one of the most well-known livestreamers on the platform and has a reputation for being chaotic on camera. During the Logan Paul v Kevin Owens v Randy Orton fight, it turned out that he was the PRIME mascot and helped Logan by pushing Orton during a crucial moment.

In response, Randy Orton went after Darren and even barked at the streamer as he slammed him onto the announcers' table with an RKO.

IShowSpeed barks at Randy Orton before getting RKO'd to help Logan Paul retain the WWE US Champion title

Darren is known to partake in sports, and while he is associated with football content, the YouTube streamer has been known to play a lot of video games based on the NBA and the WWE. On Sunday, April 7, when Logan Paul stepped into the WrestleMania ring to defend his WWE US Champion title, the streamer entered the arena in a PRIME mascot costume unbeknownst to the audience.

After Logan Paul had gone down due to being ganged up on by both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, the streamer showed his face to the surprise of the announcers and everyone in attendance:

"Is that, that's. It's IShowSpeed! Logan Paul, one of the most popular streamers on the planet, saved by his PRIME bottle buddy."

It seems like the content creator had come to Logan's rescue, and he pushed Orton after barking at the professional wrestler and shouting:

"Step the f**k back! Step the f**k back!"

Randy was naturally annoyed at this distraction from the streamer and sent IShowSpeed sprawling onto the ground with a short kick. However, it was not the end as Randy Orton proceeded to get him out of the PRIME bottle mascot costume and used his well-known RKO move at him on top of the announcers' table.

While the streamer may not have come out of the situation a winner, the match turned soon after with Logan Paul coming back in just the nick of time to retain his WWE US Champion title by dispatching Orton who had already RKO'd Kevin Owens.