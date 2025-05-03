Everything you need to know about Marvel Contest of Champions PC release

Marvel Contest of Champions is officially coming to PC in 2025. After almost a decade of being exclusive to mobile, Kabam is finally bringing its long-running action game to desktops. The team is taking signups on the official website with a Steam page now live, and while there’s no confirmed release date yet, the game is expected to drop sometime this year.

Here’s everything confirmed so far.

Marvel Contest of Champions finally arrives on PC: Here’s what to expect

Native PC support with Cross-Progression

The Marvel Contest of Champions desktop version is not just a simple port. Kabam has confirmed that it will feature native HD support, 60FPS gameplay, and an updated UI. Cross-platform progression will also be supported, meaning you can switch between mobile and PC without losing progress.

Additionally, all existing mobile content — the full 300+ Champion roster, new events, and stories will be available.

Pre-registration Milestone Rewards

Kabam has launched a pre-registration campaign for the PC version. As more players sign up, more in-game rewards will be unlocked for all accounts. As of now, five milestones have been confirmed, with the first four already unlocked.

1) Milestone 1 – Free Reward for all players

Available immediately upon signing up

1x Exclusive Profile Picture

1x Exclusive Title – Cache Me If You Can

2) Milestone 2 – 25,000 Signups (Unlocked)

5,000x 7-Star Shards (Valiant & Paragon only)

1x 6-Star Crystal (Thronebreaker & Cavalier only)

1x 5-Star Crystal (Challenger to Uncollected only)

3) Milestone 3 – 100,000 Signups (Unlocked)

1x Tier 6 Basic Catalyst

1x Tier 3 Alpha Catalyst

4) Milestone 4 – 150,000 Signups

1x Tier 6 Class Catalyst Selector

5) Milestone 5 – 200,000 Signups

1x 7-Star Crystal (Valiant & Paragon only)

1x 6-Star Abyss Nexus (Thronebreaker & Cavalier only)

1x 5-Star Nexus Crystal (Challenger to Uncollected only)

Kabam has mentioned that more rewards will be revealed if the campaign surpasses 200,000 pre-registrations.

Monthly updates, events, and new Champions stay intact

Still from the 50.0 update (Image via Kabam Games)

While we await the Marvel Contest of Champions desktop release, mobile players are currently enjoying significant updates. Since everything will eventually transfer to PC, it’s useful to know what’s in the works:

1) Spider-Woman Swings in as the Eidols Take over the Battlerealm:

The May update marks the debut of Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) and the first Eidol Champion of 2025, Lumatrix. Players can collect Light Essence by battling in Battlegrounds, Saga Incursions, and Raids to trade for Lumatrix.

The event will last till June 4, 2025.

Spider-Woman and Lumatrix are both available.

2) Spy Games Event Quest

A new story-driven event starring Black Widow and Spider-Woman is now live. Set during the Eidol arrival arc, players will work through spy missions and unravel the twisted mystery.

Available until May 7, 2025

3) Heart of Fire Sale

May 7 to 14, 2025, marks the Heart of Fire crystal sale event. These crystals offer a chance to unlock rare Champions and bonus rewards for a limited time.

Other updates, including bug fixes, Alliance War Showcase, Dark Phoenix Incursions, and side quests, are also live and included in the April 50.0 patch notes.

Note: The Thunderbolts Daily Super Event and Red & Dead’s Discount Shed have now concluded. However, daily login supply drops will continue until May 23, 2025, offering free rewards just for logging in.

System Requirements for Marvel Contest of Champions PC

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or higher

Processor: Intel Core i3-4130T @ 2.90GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4400 or equivalent

Storage: 8 GB available space

Requires a 64-bit processor and OS

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.30GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030

Storage: 8 GB available space

Requires a 64-bit processor and OS

That's all you need to know about the Marvel Contest of Champions PC release for now.

