Marvel Contest of Champions codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

The latest Marvel Contest of Champions codes have been released to incentivize Summoners with in-game rewards. This action-packed mobile game allows players to assemble their favorite Marvel heroes and engage in epic battles against formidable foes. Utilizing codes can provide valuable rewards such as Crystals, which are essential for boosting your strength in the game.

The game features a variety of modes, including a campaign that weaves an intriguing narrative and multiplayer alliances where players can team up for shared victories.

This article contains all tried and tested working codes you can use in Marvel Contest of Champions.

All active Marvel Contest of Champions codes

Codes Rewards THEHUNTER Free 7* character AlexandersMCOCWelcome Items MCOCNYCC24 NYCC Beginner Bundle Strikerspare Five-star relic DorkysBackAlright 2 Reunion Crystals (players are advised to use lowercase if the code doesn't work) nefarious 3 Count Nefarious Crystals GLORIOUSREUNION 3 Reunion Crystals SummoNewYear 3 Reunion Crystals CozysMCOCWelcome Items

Expired Marvel Contest of Champions codes

IAMSOCIAL VBCV SINISTERJ4 June14Livestream canigetaniceman JORGEWINS SinisterSideshow JAXSAYSGOODBYE welcometodiscord

How to redeem active Marvel Contest of Champions codes

To redeem codes in Marvel Contest of Champions, follow these steps:

First, ensure that you have a Kabam account linked to your in-game profile. Simply navigate to the Settings menu and follow the prompts to set up your account with your email and password. Head over to the Contest of Champions Shop page. Sign in using your newly created Kabam account credentials. Scroll down to the bottom of the page until you see the promo codes section. Type in your code and click on the "Apply Code" button to claim your rewards.

By redeeming the active codes, you can earn rewards in the game. These rewards serve as a stepping stone for boosting your progress and enhancing your gameplay experience.

Where to find the latest codes in Marvel Contest of Champions

We are constantly on the lookout for the latest codes, so you can keep an eye on our active codes table to stay updated.

FAQs on Marvel Contest of Champions codes

What are the latest codes in Marvel Contest of Champions?

As of now, THEHUNTER is the latest active code in Marvel Contest of Champions.

When do the active codes in Marvel Contest of Champions expire?

The codes don't have a particular expiry date and can expire randomly. Hence, it is redeeming them as soon as possible is important.

When will new codes be released in Marvel Contest of Champions?

Marvel Contest of Champions codes do not have a specific release date and are often released randomly.

