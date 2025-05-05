Is Gears of War Reloaded coming to PS4 and Xbox One? 

Gears of War Reloaded is making a significant return on August 26, 2025, but not in the manner that some older-generation console owners had anticipated. If you were expecting to load up this upgraded version of the classic 2006 shooter on your PS4 or Xbox One, there's bad news: it's not happening.

GOW Reloaded will not be available on PS4 and Xbox One. This modern reimagining is built for current-gen consoles, such as Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam + Xbox). The game is designed from the ground up with performance and fidelity in mind — 4K visuals, 120 FPS multiplayer, ray-traced reflections, zero loading screens in Campaign, and spatial audio support. That kind of overhaul doesn’t play nice with the older hardware.

Why Gears of War Reloaded is not hitting Xbox One and PS4

There’s a reason this isn’t a “last-gen” release. Gears of War Reloaded is more than a texture boost — it's a complete performance overhaul. The developers at The Coalition, with assistance from Sumo Interactive and Disbelief, didn’t just improve the visuals — they added HDR, Dolby Atmos, remastered textures, improved shadows, and even Variable Refresh Rate support. You’re not just getting the original Gears with a facelift; you're getting a version that utilizes today’s hardware.

That’s why it’ll only release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on the console front. This is the first Gears game launching on a Sony system, and it’s not being brought to the older PS4 hardware either.

What platforms will get Gears of War Reloaded?

The game will drop on August 26, 2025, for:

Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 5

PC (via Xbox and Steam)

Xbox Cloud Gaming (if you're subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate)

It’ll also be included on Day 1 on Game Pass — both PC and Ultimate tiers.

Also worth noting: if you bought GOW: Ultimate Edition digitally before 5:00 pm UTC on May 5, 2025, Microsoft will give you Gears of War Reloaded for free. That’s a sweet nod to longtime fans, but that only applies if you're planning to play on a Series X|S or PC; Xbox One isn’t on the list.

