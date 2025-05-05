Gears of War remaster is coming to console rival PS5 ahead of E-Day

Gears of War Reloaded, a full remaster of the original Gears of War, is officially coming to PlayStation 5. This marks the first time any game from this series will launch on the PlayStation, as it was an Xbox exclusive till now. This surprising move was confirmed through an official Xbox blog, and it's a big moment for fans of this iconic franchise.
Even more exciting is that this remaster is releasing before the highly anticipated Gears of War E-Day. On that note, here’s more about the remaster's features and supported platforms.
Gears of War Reloaded: Supported platforms and what's new
The game will launch on August 26, 2025, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and Steam. On top of this, it will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass at launch.
What truly stands out is the PlayStation 5 release — a historic moment, considering this franchise has only been available for Xbox and PC for nearly two decades. This announcement will likely open the doors for a new audience to the game.
This remaster isn’t just a simple visual upgrade; it's a complete rework of the original. The game will support 4K resolution with 120 FPS in multiplayer and 60 FPS in the campaign. Moreover, features like HDR, Dolby Vision, 3D Spatial Audio, and zero-loading screens are also included.
As a token of appreciation, anyone who purchased the original Gears of War: Ultimate Edition before May 5, 2025, at 4 pm UTC, will get this remaster for free. The game also supports cross-play and cross-progression, so you can play with anyone, and your progress will carry over across all your devices. The campaign will support a two-player co-op mode as well.
That's everything you need to know about Reloaded. For more information, you can refer to the official Xbox blog here.
