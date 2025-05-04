DOOM The Dark Ages PC system requirements revealed

DOOM The Dark Ages is finally set to release globally on May 15, 2025, on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The system requirements for the game are out, and they say a lot about the visual fidelity one can expect. With the last DOOM title being released almost five years ago, the legendary franchise finally has a new addition to its catalogue.

This article will look into the system requirements of the latest installment in the franchise, DOOM The Dark Ages.

What are the system requirements for DOOM The Dark Ages?

DOOM The Dark Ages is a visually stunning game (Image via Bethesda)

The game follows a rich narrative and is a prequel to DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal (2020). It's more brutal than ever, with its gore-filled first-person shooter gameplay. While the game is primarily linear, it does have certain open-world areas.

Getting into the system requirements for the game, we see that it's a little on the demanding side. To help players understand better, Bethesda has explained the requirements quite elaborately. If you have a decent 8 GB VRAM GPU, you should be able to enjoy the game quite well, albeit with some tweaks in the settings.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit CPU: Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (Any AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation CPU with 3.2GHz with 8 cores/16 threads or better)

Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (Any AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation CPU with 3.2GHz with 8 cores/16 threads or better) RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD RX 6600, Raytracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better

NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD RX 6600, Raytracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better Storage: 100 GB available space (NVME SSD storage required)

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit CPU: Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X (Any AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation CPU with 3.2GHz with 8 cores/16 threads or better)

Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X (Any AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation CPU with 3.2GHz with 8 cores/16 threads or better) RAM: 32 GB

32 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800, Raytracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better

NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800, Raytracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better Storage: 100 GB available space (NVME SSD storage required)

The minimum system requirements should suffice for 1080p/60 FPS at Low quality settings. The recommended system requirements, on the other hand, should be enough for 1440p/60 FPS at High quality settings.

